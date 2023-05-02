COVID-19 positivity rate in Philippine capital jumps to 17.2 pct: analyst

MANILA, May 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd May, 2023 ) --:The COVID-19 positivity rate in Metro Manila increased to 17.2 percent as of April 29 from 10.2 percent on April 22, according to data released by a Philippine analyst on Tuesday.

Guido David, professor at the University of the Philippines and a fellow of OCTA Research, said that Metro Manila's positivity rate, or the percentage of people found positive for COVID-19 among the total number of people tested, breached the 5 percent benchmark of the World Health Organization early this month.

The seven-day positivity rates also increased to double digits in many provinces, David added.

The positivity rate for the whole country hovered around 15.2 percent as of April 30, with the highest rate recorded in the province of Camarines Sur at 39.7 percent, followed by Rizal at 28.5 percent, Cavite at 28.1 percent and Laguna at 21.2 percent.

The Philippines' Department of Health (DOH) said the public need not panic amid the rising positivity rate, adding that the hospitalization rate remained low throughout the country.