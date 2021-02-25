UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

CPEC Power Projects Not To Have Debt Burden On Pakistan: Zhao Lijian

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Thu 25th February 2021 | 04:10 PM

CPEC power projects not to have debt burden on Pakistan: Zhao Lijian

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Feb, 2021 ) :A Chinese Foreign Ministry's Spokesperson said on Wednesday that power projects under China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) did not incur debt burden on the Pakistani side because they were investment projects.

"I can say this with good authority that these energy projects are commercial investment where Chinese companies invested in Pakistan. They do not incur debt burdens on the Pakistani side because they are investment projects," Zhao Lijian said during his regular briefing in response to a question that Pakistan had requested China to reschedule their debts to the tune of around a US$22 billion in power projects which China has funded.

"We have responded to similar questions many occasions. I don't know how you got your specific figure," he questioned.

The spokesperson said that for the China Pakistan Economic Corridor, there were many power and energy cooperation projects and added, "I think perhaps you are referring to loans on the energy projects. Right?". Zhao Lijian informed that he had worked in Pakistan for many years and he was very familiar with the energy projects and the CPEC.

"So, these loans are from Chinese companies.

The Pakistani government doesn't need to pay back anything," he added.

The spokesperson remarked that the construction and operation of the energy projects under the CPEC are going on very well, providing steady and affordable power source and adding tax revenues and producing very tangible, economic and social benefits.

"We have every confidence that China-Pakistan energy cooperation will continue to make greater contribution to Pakistan's national development and livelihood improvement," he added.

According to official data, a total of 22 energy and power projects will be constructed under the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor, a flagship project of the Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) launched by Chinese President Xi Jinping.

So far, nine energy and power projects have been completed, boosting the energy needs of Pakistan. These projects have contributed 5340 MW of electricity to the main grid, helping meet the country's vital needs for industry, agriculture and domestic consumers.

Another eight energy projects are near completion and will pump in an additional 4470 MW of electricity to the national grid. Another five projects are in the planning and implementation phase.

Related Topics

Pakistan Electricity China Agriculture Road CPEC From Government Industry Billion Xi Jinping

Recent Stories

By-Election of NA-75: ECP orders for re-polling on ..

7 minutes ago

Russia reports 11,198 new COVID-19 cases, 446 deat ..

1 hour ago

Crown prince Mohammad Bin Salman successfully unde ..

1 hour ago

Modi offers investment opportunities of 2.5 trilli ..

1 hour ago

Germany reports 2,414,687 confirmed coronavirus ca ..

2 hours ago

ADNOC wins industry technology award for its Panor ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.