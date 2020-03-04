Cricket: Bangladesh v Zimbabwe 2nd ODI scoreboard

Sylhet, Bangladesh, March 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Mar, 2020 ) :Scoreboard of the second one-day international between Bangladesh and Zimbabwe at Sylhet International Stadium in Sylhet, Bangladesh on Tuesday: Bangladesh innings Tamim Iqbal c Mutombodzi b Mumba 158 Liton Das run out 9 Najmul Hossain run out 6 Mushfiqur Rahim c Mutombodzi b Madhevere 55 Mahmudullah Riyad c Madhevere b Tshuma 41 Mohammad Mithun not out 32 Mehidy Hasan b Mumba 5 Mashrafe Mortaza c Raza b Tiripano 1 Taijul islam c Mutombodzi b Tiripano 0 Shafiul Islam not out 5 Extras (b2, w7, nb1) 10 Total (eight wickets, 50 overs) 322 Did not bat: Al-Amin Hossain Fall of wickets: 1-38 (Liton), 2-65 (Najmul), 3-152 (Mushfiqur), 4-258 (Mahmudullah) 5-292 (Tamim), 6-307 (Mehidy), 7-310 (Mashrafe), 8-311 (Taijul) Bowling: Mumba 10-0-62-2 (nb1, w1), Tshuma 5-0-35-1, Tiripano 8-0-55-2 (w1), Madhevere 7-0-38-1 Raza 10-0-59-0 (w3), Williams 7-0-35-0, Mutombodzi 3-0-34-0 (w2) Zimbabwe innings T.

Kamunhukamwe lbw b Taijul 51 R. Chakabva c Liton Das b Shafiul 2 B. Taylor run out 11 S. Williams lbw b Mehidy 14 W. Madhevere lbw b Taijul 52 S. Raza c Mahmudullah b Mashrafe 66 R. Mutumbami lbw b Taijul 19 T.

Mutombodzi c Liton b Al-Amin 34 D. Tiripano not out 55 C. Mumba not out 0 Extras (lb 6, w8) 14 Total ( eight wickets, 50 overs) 318 Did not bat: Charlton Tshuma Fall of wickets: 1-15 (Chakabva), 2-44 (Taylor), 3-67 (Williams), 4-102 (Kamunhukamwe), 5-183 (Madhevere), 6-213 (Mutumbami), 7-225 (Raza), 8-305 (Mutombodzi) Bowling: Mashrafe 10-0-52-1(w1), Shafiul 9-0-76-1(w3), Mehidy 7-0-25-1, Al-Amin 10-0-85-1(w3), Taijul 10-0-52-3, Mahmudullah 4-0-22-0 (w1) result: Bangladesh win by four runs Series Result: Bangladesh lead the series 2-0 Toss: Bangladesh Umpires: Paul Reiffel (AUS), Masudur Rahman (BAN)tv Umpire: Kumar Dharmasena (SRI)Match Referee: Jeff Crowe (NZ)