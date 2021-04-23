UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Cricket Crisis Builds In South Africa As Minister Threatens Action

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Fri 23rd April 2021 | 06:20 PM

Cricket crisis builds in South Africa as minister threatens action

Cape Town, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Apr, 2021 ) :South Africa's sports minister has given notice that he will withdraw recognition of Cricket South Africa as the governing body of cricket in the country, a move which could lead to CSA being suspended from the International Cricket Council (ICC).

Minister Nathi Mthethwa wrote to the rival factions in the sport -- the members' council and the interim board -- on Thursday stating he will use his powers under a government Act "by defunding CSA and derecognising CSA and I will cause this to be published in the Government Gazette".

Mthethwa told CSA that he will write to the ICC to explain his action, which follows months of wrangling.

It culminated in the failure of the members' council, made up of the presidents of the provincial unions, to endorse a new governance system in which a majority of board members would be independent.

The ICC has a clause in its constitution requiring member countries to manage their affairs autonomously and ensure there is no government interference.

Stavros Nicolaou, chairman of the interim board, confirmed in a statement on Friday that the board had received correspondence from Mthethwa.

"It is indeed a very sad day for our country, for cricket, for the millions of fans who love the game and the sponsors who have committed to cricket and its grassroots development," he said.

"But it is a specifically sad day for the players, staff and others whose livelihood are at stake." Nicolaou said only the members' council could retrieve the situation by adopting a proposed memorandum of incorporation, which failed to receive the necessary 75 percent support at last Saturday's special general meeting.

Six of the members' council voted for the new system in a secret ballot but five voted against and three abstained.

The captains of South Africa's men's and women's national teams subsequently criticised the decision of the council, which they said had acted in bad faith.

Mthethwa appointed the interim board in November last year following the resignation of the previous board in the wake of widespread criticism over governance issues.

Related Topics

Africa Cricket ICC Sports Lead South Africa November Women From Government Million Love Sad

Recent Stories

Bushra Ansari's sister contracts COVID-19

1 hour ago

105,443 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine administered ..

1 hour ago

Shifa Foundation launches food campaign for daily ..

1 hour ago

FM arrives in Istanbul on two-day official tour

2 hours ago

CPWB chairperson takes notice of girl's rape

1 hour ago

Ex-Eskom contractor arrested in London on graft ch ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.