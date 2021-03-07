UrduPoint.com
Cricket: New Zealand V Australia Fifth T20 Scoreboard

Faizan Hashmi 44 seconds ago Sun 07th March 2021 | 08:30 AM

Cricket: New Zealand v Australia fifth T20 scoreboard

Wellington, March 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Mar, 2021 ) :Completed scoreboard in the fifth Twenty20 international between New Zealand and Australia at Wellington Regional Stadium on Sunday: Australia J. Philippe lbw Boult 2 A. Finch c Santner b Sodhi 36 M. Wade c Guptill b Boult 44 G. Maxwell c Boult b Chapman 1 M. Stoinis c Guptill b Sodhi 26 A. Agar c Guptill b Sodhi 6 M. Marsh b Southee 10 J. Richardson c Phillips b Southee 4 K. Richardson not out 2 Extras (lb3, w7, nb1) 11 Total (8 wkts, 20 overs) 142 Fall of wickets: 1-8 (Philippe), 2-74 (Finch), 3-77 (Maxwell), 4-103 (Wade), 5-122 (Stoinis), 6-122 (Agar), 7-139 (Marsh), 8-142 (Richardson) Did not bat: A. Zampa, R. Meredith.

Bowling: Southee 4-0-38-2 (w4, nb1), Santner 4-0-21-0, Boult 4-0-26-2, Chapman 2-0-9-1, Sodhi 4-0-24-3, Phillips 2-0-21-0 (3w) New Zealand M.

Guptill c Marsh b J. Richardson 71 D. Conway c Agar b Meredith 36 K. Williamson lbw Meredith 0 G. Phillips not out 34 M. Chapman not out 1 Extras: (w1) 1 Total (3 wkts, 15.3 overs) 143 Fall of wickets: 1-106 (Conway), 2-106 (Williamson), 3-124 (Guptill) Did not bat: Bowling: Agar 4-0-26-0, Meredith 4-0-39-2, J. Richardson 3-0-19-1 (w1), K. Richardson 2-0-16-0, Zampa 2.3-0-43-0 result: New Zealand won by seven wickets Series: New Zealand 3-2 Umpires: Chris Gaffaney (NZL), Wayne Knights (NZL)tv umpire: Shaun Haig (NZL)Match referee: Jeff Crowe (NZL)

