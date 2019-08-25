Cricket: Sri Lanka v New Zealand Test scoreboard

Colombo, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Aug, 2019 ) :Scoreboard at stumps on day four of the second and final Test between Sri Lanka and New Zealand in Colombo on Sunday: Sri Lanka 244 1st innings (D.

Karunaratne 65, D. de Silva 109; Southee 4-63, Boult 3-75) New Zealand 1st innings (overnight 196-4, Latham 111, Watling 25) J. Raval c de Silva b D. Perera 0 T. Latham lbw D. Perera 154 K. Williamson c Mendis b Kumara 20 R.

Taylor c de Silva b Embuldeniya 23 H. Nicholls c de Silva b D. Perera 15 B.J. Watling not out 81 C.

de Grandhomme not out 83 Extras (lb3, w3) 6 Total (5 wickets, 110 overs) 382 To bat: T. Southee, W.

Somerville, A. Patel, T. Boult Fall of wickets: 1-1 (Raval), 2-34 (Williamson), 3-84 (Taylor), 4-126 (Nicholls), 5-269 (Latham) Bowling: D. Perera 37-4-114-3, D. de Silva 5-1-10-0, S. Lakmal 11-2-32-0, L.

Kumara 23-0-98-1 (w3), L. Embuldeniya 34-4-125-1 Toss: Sri Lanka Umpires: Michael Gough (ENG) and Bruce Oxenford (AUS)tv umpire: Richard Illingworth (ENG)Match referee: Andy Pycroft (ZIM)