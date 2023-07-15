Open Menu

Cricket: West Indies V India 1st Test Scoreboard

Muhammad Irfan Published July 15, 2023

Cricket: West Indies v India 1st Test scoreboard

Roseau, Dominica, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jul, 2023 ) :Scoreboard on the third day of the first Test of the two-match series between the West Indies and India at the Windsor Park Stadium in Dominica on Friday: West Indies 1st Innings - 150 India 1st Innings (overnight 312-2) Y.

Jaiswal c da Silva b Joseph 171 R. Sharma c da Silva b Athanaze 103 S. Gill c Athanaze b Warrican 6 V. Kohli c Athanaze b Cornwall 76 A. Rahane c Blackwood b Roach 3 R. Jadeja not out 37 I. Kishan not out 1 Extras (b8, lb11, w5) 24 Total (152.2 overs, 5 wkts declared) 421 Did not bat: S.

Thakur, R. Ashwin, J. Unadkat, M. Siraj Fall of wickets: 1-229 (Sharma), 2-240 (Gill), 3-350 (Jaiswal), 4-356 (Rahane), 5-405 (Kohli) Bowling: K. Roach 24-6-50-1, A. Joseph 18.2-2-80-1 (1w), R. Cornwall 16-5-32-1, J.

Warrican 45-4-106-1, J. Holder 18-5-40-0, K. Brathwaite 9-0-21-0, A. Athanaze 16-2-53-1, R.

Reifer 4-0-16-0, J. Blackwood 2-0-4-0 West Indies 2nd Innings K. Brathwaite c Rahane b Ashwin 7 T. Chanderpaul lbw b Jadeja 7 R.

Reifer lbw b Jadeja 11 J. Blackwood lbw b Ashwin 5 A. Athanaze c Jaiswal b Ashwin 28 J. da Silva lbw b Siraj 13 J. Holder not out 20 A. Joseph c Gill b Ashwin 13 R. Cornwall c Gill b Ashwin 4 K.

Roach b Ashwin 0 J. Warrican lbw b Ashwin 18 Extras (b2, lb2) 4 Total (50.3 overs, all out) 130 Fall of wickets: 1-8 (Chanderpaul), 2-22 (Brathwaite), 3-32 (Blackwood), 4-32 (Reifer), 5-58 (da Silva), 6-78 (Athanaze), 7-100 (Joseph), 8-108 (Cornwall), 9-108 (Roach), 10-130 (Warrican) Bowling: M.

Siraj 6-1-16-1, J. Unadkat 2-1-1-0, R. Ashwin 21.3-7-71-7, R. Jadeja 21-5-38-2 result: India won by an innings and 141 runs Toss: West IndiesUmpires: Michael Gough (ENG), Richard Kettleborough (ENG)Match Referee: Jeff Crowe (NZL)

More Stories From Miscellaneous