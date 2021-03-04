UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Cricket: West Indies V Sri Lanka T20 International Scoreboard

Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Thu 04th March 2021 | 09:00 AM

Cricket: West Indies v Sri Lanka T20 international scoreboard

St. John's, Antigua and Barbuda, March 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Mar, 2021 ) :Scoreboard in the first Twenty20 International between West Indies and Sri Lanka at the Coolidge cricket Ground on Wednesday: Sri Lanka N.

Dickwella b Holder 33 D. Gunathilaka c Pollard b Sinclair 4 P. Nissanka st Pooran b Allen 39 D. Chandimal c Holder b McCoy 11 A. Mathews c Simmons b Edwards 5 T. Perera c Bravo b McCoy 1 W. Hasaranga c Allen b Bravo 12 A.

Bandara run out 10 A. Dananjaya not out 9 D. Chameera run out 2 Extras (lb2, w3) 5 Total (20 overs) 131-9 Did not bat: Nuwan Pradeep Fall of wickets: 1-20 (Gunathilaka), 2-71 (Dickwella), 3-83 (Nissanka), 4-96 (Mathews), 5-97 (Chandimal), 6-106 (Perera), 7-111 (Hasaranga), 8-126 (Bandara), 9-131 (Chameera) Bowling: Sinclair 3-0-26-1, Edwards 4-0-29-1 (1w), Holder 4-0-19-1, McCoy 4-0-25-2 (2w), Bravo 4-0-26-1, Allen 1-0-4-1 West Indies L.

Simmons lbw b Hasaranga 26 E. Lewis c Gunathilaka b Dananjaya 28 C. Gayle lbw b Dananjaya 0 N. Pooran c Dickwella b Dananjaya 0 K. Pollard lbw b Hasaranga 38 J. Holder not out 29 F. Allen lbw b Hasaranga 0 D.

Bravo not out 4 Extras (lb4, nb1, w4) 9 Total (13.1 overs) 134-6 Did not bat: Kevin Sinclair, Obed McCoy,Fidel Edwards Fall of wickets: 1-52 (Lewis), 2-52 (Gayle), 3-52 (Pooran), 4-62 (Simmons), 5-101 (Pollard), 6-101 (Allen) Bowling: Mathews 1-0-19-0, Dananjaya 4-0-62-3, Chameera 3-0-29-0 (4w, 1nb), Hasaranga 4-0-12-3, Bandara 1-0-2-0, Pradeep 0.1-0-6-0 result: West Indies win by four wickets Umpires: Gregory Brathwaite and Nigel Duguid(WIS) tv Umpire: Leslie Reifer (WIS) Match referee: Richie Richardson (WIS) 2nd match: March 5 - Coolidge Cricket Ground3rd match: March 7 - Coolidge Cricket Ground

Related Topics

Cricket Sri Lanka March TV P

Recent Stories

Arab foreign ministers re-affirm support for UAE&# ..

7 hours ago

UAE calls for consolidating joint Arab action in f ..

8 hours ago

Bullet casings sent to former Italian PM Matteo Re ..

9 hours ago

Czech Republic Refuses to Purchase India-Produced ..

9 hours ago

Russia's Su-27 Escorts 2 US Bombers Over Baltic Se ..

9 hours ago

CEJ- IBA, RINSTRA sign MoU to build capacity for d ..

9 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.