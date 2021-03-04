Cricket: West Indies v Sri Lanka T20 international scoreboard

St. John's, Antigua and Barbuda, March 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Mar, 2021 ) :Scoreboard in the first Twenty20 International between West Indies and Sri Lanka at the Coolidge cricket Ground on Wednesday: Sri Lanka N.

Dickwella b Holder 33 D. Gunathilaka c Pollard b Sinclair 4 P. Nissanka st Pooran b Allen 39 D. Chandimal c Holder b McCoy 11 A. Mathews c Simmons b Edwards 5 T. Perera c Bravo b McCoy 1 W. Hasaranga c Allen b Bravo 12 A.

Bandara run out 10 A. Dananjaya not out 9 D. Chameera run out 2 Extras (lb2, w3) 5 Total (20 overs) 131-9 Did not bat: Nuwan Pradeep Fall of wickets: 1-20 (Gunathilaka), 2-71 (Dickwella), 3-83 (Nissanka), 4-96 (Mathews), 5-97 (Chandimal), 6-106 (Perera), 7-111 (Hasaranga), 8-126 (Bandara), 9-131 (Chameera) Bowling: Sinclair 3-0-26-1, Edwards 4-0-29-1 (1w), Holder 4-0-19-1, McCoy 4-0-25-2 (2w), Bravo 4-0-26-1, Allen 1-0-4-1 West Indies L.

Simmons lbw b Hasaranga 26 E. Lewis c Gunathilaka b Dananjaya 28 C. Gayle lbw b Dananjaya 0 N. Pooran c Dickwella b Dananjaya 0 K. Pollard lbw b Hasaranga 38 J. Holder not out 29 F. Allen lbw b Hasaranga 0 D.

Bravo not out 4 Extras (lb4, nb1, w4) 9 Total (13.1 overs) 134-6 Did not bat: Kevin Sinclair, Obed McCoy,Fidel Edwards Fall of wickets: 1-52 (Lewis), 2-52 (Gayle), 3-52 (Pooran), 4-62 (Simmons), 5-101 (Pollard), 6-101 (Allen) Bowling: Mathews 1-0-19-0, Dananjaya 4-0-62-3, Chameera 3-0-29-0 (4w, 1nb), Hasaranga 4-0-12-3, Bandara 1-0-2-0, Pradeep 0.1-0-6-0 result: West Indies win by four wickets Umpires: Gregory Brathwaite and Nigel Duguid(WIS) tv Umpire: Leslie Reifer (WIS) Match referee: Richie Richardson (WIS) 2nd match: March 5 - Coolidge Cricket Ground3rd match: March 7 - Coolidge Cricket Ground