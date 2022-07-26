UrduPoint.com

Croatia Opens Bridge Around Bosnia To Get To Dubrovnik

Muhammad Irfan Published July 26, 2022

Komarna, Croatia, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jul, 2022 ) :Croatia celebrated Tuesday the opening of a long-awaited bridge linking its southern Adriatic coast including Dubrovnik with the rest of the country, bypassing a narrow strip of Bosnian territory.

The 2.4-kilometre (1.5-mile) span reaches out from the Croatian mainland to the Peljesac peninsula that connects with the southern part of Croatia's coastline nestled between the sea and the Dinaric Alps.

Festivities started early Tuesday with musical performances and a boat race, while dozens of pedestrians snapped pictures on the bridge ahead of a ceremony this evening featuring a speech by Croatian Prime Minister Andrej Plenkovic and a video address by Chinese Premier Li Keqiang.

"It is a major thing for people here since they did not even feel like they were living like in their own country," said Joso Miletic, 75, who travelled from his village near the city of Zadar on the central coast to watch the opening of the bridge.

"This is the merging of Croatia into a whole," he added.

