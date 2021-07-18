Cuba reports 6,062 new cases, 52 deaths from COVID-19

(@FahadShabbir)

HAVANA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jul, 2021 ) :-- Cuba on Sunday reported 6,062 new cases and 52 deaths from COVID-19, the Ministry of Public Health said.

The ministry stated that the country has registered 275,608 total cases and 1,843 deaths from the disease so far.

The province of Matanzas reported the highest number of cases, at 2,059, followed by Havana and Ciego de Avila.

Of the total cases registered in the last day, 1,151 are among people under 20 years of age, representing 18.98 percent of new cases.

July is considered by experts to be the worst month of the pandemic in Cuba.