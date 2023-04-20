UrduPoint.com

Cuban President Diaz-Canel To Tackle 'inefficiencies' After Reelection

Faizan Hashmi Published April 20, 2023 | 12:40 PM

Cuban President Diaz-Canel to tackle 'inefficiencies' after reelection

Havana, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Apr, 2023 ) :Cuba's President Miguel Diaz-Canel vowed to "resolve inefficiencies" after clinching a second five-year term on Wednesday in a parliamentary vote for which he was the sole candidate in a country where political opposition is illegal.

Diaz-Canel's bid was confirmed with 459 of the 462 legislators present in the Communist Party of Cuba-aligned National Assembly voting for his reelection, its president Esteban Lazo announced in the chamber.

The president then urged his cabinet to "face up to obstacles and resolve inefficiencies" in order to "increase the supply of goods and services and to control inflation." Diaz-Canel also criticized "the bureaucratism, indifference (and) the unacceptable corruption" that he said was holding the country back during difficult times.

The 62-year-old took over the reins in 2018 as Cuba's first civilian leader after nearly 60 years of hegemony by the Castro brothers, and set out in pursuit of cautious economic liberalization.

His first five years in office were marked by the worst economic crisis in three decades.

Diaz-Canel's 459 votes amounted to 97.66 percent of the 470 members of the National Assembly, eight of whom were not present for the vote.

"Taking into account the announced results, I declare lawmaker Miguel Mario Diaz-Canel Bermudez the elected president of the Republic," said Lazo.

The National Assembly also voted to reelect Lazo, 79, his deputy Ana Maria Mari Machado, 59, and the country's vice-president Salvador Valdes Mesa, 77.

Related Topics

Corruption National Assembly Vote Castro Salvador Mesa Cuba Chamber 2018 Cabinet Opposition

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 20 April 2023

3 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 20th April 2023

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 20th April 2023

3 hours ago
 CJP Bandial becomes top trend for rejecting Defenc ..

CJP Bandial becomes top trend for rejecting Defence Ministry’s plea for simult ..

11 hours ago
 Mansour bin Zayed meets Prime Minister of Kyrgyzst ..

Mansour bin Zayed meets Prime Minister of Kyrgyzstan

12 hours ago
 US Assures Israel Washington Taking Measures to Pr ..

US Assures Israel Washington Taking Measures to Prevent Further Data Leaks - Rep ..

13 hours ago
 Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif conveys con ..

Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif conveys condolences over loss of lives in ..

13 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.