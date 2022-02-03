UrduPoint.com

Curtains Down On Morocco's Ramshackle Cinemas

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 03, 2022 | 09:00 AM

Curtains down on Morocco's ramshackle cinemas

Casablanca, Morocco, Feb 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Feb, 2022 ) :They won't be playing it again at this Casablanca cinema. Rabi Derraj gazed despondently at the ramshackle 1940s movie house, its doors blocked by discarded mannequins from the nearby market.

"There's no hope any more. This cinema is dead," said its longtime security guard.

Al-Malaki once seated more than 1,000 moviegoers, but like theatres across Morocco, it lies closed and derelict.

Enthusiasts are calling for better protection for the buildings, architectural treasures that bear witness to the North African kingdom's past.

Al-Malaki, "the Royal" in Arabic, was commissioned by King Mohammed V in the 1940s as a grandiose riposte to cinemas reserved for citizens of colonial power France.

The 1942 Hollywood classic "Casablanca", featuring piano-player Sam, is set in the city.

But decades later the cinema building has become a dumping ground for goods from the surrounding market in the working-class Derb Sultan neighbourhood.

"It's tragic. You can't measure the historical importance of this cinema," said Derraj, who has spent almost half of his 42 years as its guard.

In front of the ticket office, a tv almost blocks a list of prices, one of the few indications of the building's function until it closed in 2016.

Like audiences in other countries around the world where historic theatres have also shuttered, Moroccans have turned to streaming services at home, a trend amplified by the coronavirus pandemic.

A hundred or so theatres face a similar fate to Al-Malaki's -- crumbling for years until they are finally demolished.

Morocco's first cinemas were built by the French, who had established a protectorate over the country in 1912.

But it was in the 1940s that theatres were built for Moroccans themselves, setting up a golden age of the silver screen which lasted into the early 1990s.

"The Moroccans had a love affair with cinema," said Francois Beaurain, a French photographer who has produced a book on the subject.

"But television, VHS tapes and today streaming have killed that love," he continued.

Related Topics

Dead World Film And Movies France Casablanca Morocco 2016 Gold Silver Market TV From Arab Love Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Johnson Expresses Concern to Putin Over Situation ..

Johnson Expresses Concern to Putin Over Situation at Ukraine Border - London

8 hours ago
 IMF board decides to release $1bln tranche after c ..

IMF board decides to release $1bln tranche after completing Pakistan's 6th revie ..

8 hours ago
 White House Says US Engaged in Talks With Ukraine ..

White House Says US Engaged in Talks With Ukraine on Economic Assistance Package

8 hours ago
 Poll Shows Macron Winning Second Round of Presiden ..

Poll Shows Macron Winning Second Round of Presidential Election Against Any Riva ..

8 hours ago
 Pakistan to provide all required facilities to Chi ..

Pakistan to provide all required facilities to Chinese investors in Gwadar, SEZs ..

8 hours ago
 AFCON third-place match brought forward to Saturda ..

AFCON third-place match brought forward to Saturday - CAF

8 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>