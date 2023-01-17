Custodian of the two Holy Mosques condoles president of Nepal following crash of civilian passenger plane

RIYADH (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jan, 2023 ) :The Custodian of the two Holy Mosques King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud has sent a cable of condolence to President Bidya Devi Bhandari of the Federal Democratic Republic of Nepal, following the news of the crash of a civilian passenger plane in the middle of the country, which resulted in many deaths.

In his cable, the King said: "We have learned of the news of the crash of a civilian passenger plane in the middle of the Federal Democratic Republic of Nepal, which resulted in deaths.

As we share with Your Excellency the pain of this casualty, we send to you, the families of the deceased and your friendly people the deepest and sincerest condolences".