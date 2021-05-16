UrduPoint.com
Cycling 'supertuck' Pioneer Mohoric Survives Horror Crash At Giro

Sun 16th May 2021 | 07:20 PM

Campo Felice (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th May, 2021 ) , Italy, May 16 (AFP/APP):Matej Mohoric, one of the men credited with pioneering cycling's now banned aerodynamic supertuck position, survived a horrific high speed downhill crash at the Giro d'Italia on Sunday.

The 26-year-old Slovenian was in his saddle when he hit a crack in the road on stage nine of the Giro, snapping his bike in two and landing on his head after a midair summersault.

Mohoric wanted to continue but was taken away in a neck brace.

"He has been taken to the hospital by ambulance for radiological diagnostics," said his team Bahrain Victorious in a statement.

"He is being kept under observation according to UCI concussion protocol.

" Mohoric stunned crowds at the under-23 2013 world championships in Italy by cycling downhill sat crouched on his bike frame in a position studies later suggested gained up to 15 percent speed advantage.

Chris Froome adopted a version of the supertuck successfully at the Tour de France, as did world champion Julian Alaphilippe while 90's star Marco Pantani also used a variation of the position.

Cycling's governing body the UCI banned the supertuck as of April 2020 after widespread complaints that the position put other riders at risk.

Virtuoso downhill racers with nerves of steel used the tuck position to pick up speed before getting back onto the saddle and kicking into the pedals, but most riders did not dare.

