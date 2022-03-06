UrduPoint.com

Davis Cup Heavyweights Australia, Spain And France Into Finals

Muhammad Irfan Published March 06, 2022 | 01:50 AM

Davis Cup heavyweights Australia, Spain and France into finals

Paris, March 5 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Mar, 2022 ) :Australian Open doubles champion Thanasi Kokkinakis won a decisive singles rubber to power 28-time winners Australia through to the next stage of the Davis Cup Saturday where they were joined by fellow multiple champions Spain and France.

Lleyton Hewitt's Australians went into day two tied 1-1 with Hungary and were fighting an uphill battle after Fabian Marozsan and Mate Valkusz upset John Peers and Luke Saville to clinch the doubles 6-4, 6-4.

That left world number 30 Alex de Minaur needing to win against 35th-ranked Marton Fucsovics to keep the clash alive -- and backed by a rowdy crowd at Sydney's Ken Rosewall Arena he battled through 7-6 (7/4), 6-4.

Kokkinakis last played in the Davis Cup seven years ago, but was recalled after claiming a first ATP singles title in Adelaide this year, then winning the Australian Open doubles crown with Nick Kyrgios.

With the tie on the line, he repaid skipper Hewitt's faith with a gutsy 6-4, 6-4 win over young Hungarian number two Zsombor Piros.

"Thank you Lleyton for trusting me, it's been a long time since I played and to play a fifth rubber at home has been incredible," he said.

Six-time champions Spain, playing without Rafael Nadal, advanced after world number 15 Roberto Bautista Agut gave his team an unassailable 3-1 lead over Romania with a 6-2, 6-3 victory over Marius Copil.

After losing their two opening singles matches on Friday, Romania kept their hopes alive by winning the doubles rubber, Copil and Horia Tecau defeating Alejandro Davidovich Fokina and Pedro Martinez 7-6 (7/2), 6-4 in Marbella.

But world number 261 Copil was unable to overcome the impressive Bautista Agut, who faced only two break points in the match and closed out after an hour and 28 minutes to send Spain through.

Carlos Alcaraz was therefore spared his second singles match against Gabi Adrian Boitan. The 18-year-old had marked his Davis Cup debut with a 6-4, 6-3 win over Copil on Friday.

