Death Toll From Floods In Southeastern Türkiye Rises To 13

Sumaira FH Published March 18, 2023 | 06:20 PM

Turkiye, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Mar, 2023 ) :The death toll from flash floods that hit Türkiye's southeastern Adiyaman and Sanliurfa provinces rose to 13 on Wednesday, March 15.

Heavy downpours caused the Egricay River in the district of Tut in Adiyaman to overflow causing the flooding in the province on Tuesday.

After a woman died in the floodwater, the body of another woman was found in ongoing search and rescue efforts in Tut.

In an area of approximately 25 kilometers (15.5 miles) long, around 300 rescuers, including divers, continue their search and rescue efforts in and around the river.

Meanwhile, the number of people who died in Sanliurfa due to the flood rose to 11 after the remains of five victims were recovered in the basement of an apartment building.

Two other bodies were also retrieved from a vehicle caught in a flooded underpass.

Efforts to rescue residents trapped in the city are ongoing in different neighborhoods of Sanliurfa.

Disaster teams, police, gendarmerie, and municipality staff continue to evacuate areas at risk of flooding.

This comes after Adiyaman and Sanliurfa were hit last month by twin earthquakes that devastated southern Türkiye and left more than 48,000 dead.

