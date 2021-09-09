Deaths from Moscow household gas blast reach 7

MOSCOW, Sept. 9 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Sep, 2021 ) --:At least seven people, including a child and a teenage girl, were killed in a household gas blast in a local suburb of the Moscow Region on Wednesday, the TASS news agency reported Thursday.

Fifteen others were injured, with six of them hospitalized.

Two people were still under the rubble, according to TASS.

The explosion occurred on the third floor of a nine-story residential building in the town of Noginsk in the Moscow Region, causing no fire.

More than 170 people have been evacuated, and search and rescue operations are still underway