Denmark extends virus restrictions nationwide

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 5 minutes ago Tue 15th December 2020 | 11:11 PM

Copenhagen, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Dec, 2020 ) :Denmark's government said Tuesday coronavirus restrictions already in force in most municipalities and major cities will be extended nationwide, hoping to brake mounting numbers of new cases.

"The coronavirus has gained too strong a foothold in Denmark. Infections rates are too high and the number of (hospital) admissions is growing. Much too fast," Transport Minister Benny Engelbrecht wrote on Facebook.

"We're now going to extend the partial lockdown to the entire country." Since December 7, measures including closures of schools, bars, restaurants, sporting facilities and cultural centres have been in force in the capital Copenhagen and its Aarhus and Odense suburbs, Denmark's largest cities.

A further 31 municipalities followed on December 10, while the remainder of the country will fall under the restrictions from 4:00 pm on Wednesday.

A record daily number of new cases recorded by health authorities Tuesday brought the total above 116,000 in the kingdom of 5.8 million people.

Copenhagen mayor Lars Weiss said in a statement the surge in infections was "terrifying", with 4.3 percent of tests positive at present compared with 2.5 percent in early December.

The partial lockdown is for now scheduled to last until January 3.

