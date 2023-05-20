UrduPoint.com

Denmark To Help Train Ukrainian F-16 Pilots: Minister

Umer Jamshaid Published May 20, 2023 | 12:50 AM

Copenhagen, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th May, 2023 ) :Denmark will help train Ukrainian pilots on the US-made F-16 fighter jet, the country's defence minister said Friday, after Washington said it would back such an initiative.

The Scandinavian country "will now be able to move forward for a collective contribution to train Ukrainian pilots to fly F-16s", said acting Defence Minister Troels Lund Poulsen.

Denmark will make a priority of working with its allies to support the scheme, he added, hailing Biden's decision to approve the plan.

Lund Poulsen did not say if Denmark would be among those countries delivering the fighter jets to Ukraine.

Denmark's airforce has some 40 F-16s, around 30 of which are operational. It recently began taking delivery of the more recent F-35 fighters.

