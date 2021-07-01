UrduPoint.com
Denmark's New H.C. Andersen Museum Opens To Public

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Thu 01st July 2021 | 01:20 PM

Denmark's new H.C. Andersen Museum opens to public

COPENHAGEN, July 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jul, 2021 ) --:An expanded museum of Hans Christian Andersen, H.C. Andersen's House, was officially inaugurated by Queen Margrethe II of Denmark in the city of Odense on Thursday.

"We have had the opening of something that is, so to speak, a completely newly built museum.

We have preserved the old birthplace, which is the cornerstone and also the endpoint of the journey into the new museum," said communication manager Henrik Lubker from Odense City Museums in a press release.

The futuristic museum site covers an area of 5,600 square meters and is able to cater to 250 guests at a time.

The refurbishment has taken ten years and cost 391 million Danish kroner (62.3 million U.S. Dollars).

According to the press release, the new H.C. Andersen's House is expected to attract up to 220,000 visitors a year, twice as many as the current number of guests.

