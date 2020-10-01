UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Djokovic 'the Snake' Tackles Berankis 'the Spearfisher' At Roland Garros

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Thu 01st October 2020 | 08:50 AM

Djokovic 'the snake' tackles Berankis 'the spearfisher' at Roland Garros

Paris, Oct 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Oct, 2020 ) :Novak Djokovic, who was likened to a snake by his vanquished first round Roland Garros opponent, tackles spear-fishing fan Ricardas Berankis on Thursday for a place in the last 32.

"It's like a snake killing its prey. I felt suffocated," said Sweden's Mikael Ymer who took just six games off Djokovic in the opening round in Paris.

Djokovic, chasing a second French Open and an 18th major, now has a 32-1 record for the year. His only defeat was his disqualification from the US Open.

"Everyone has been talking about the conditions this year. The balls, the heavy clay, the cold weather. It all affects the play, of course," said Djokovic of the autumn weather in the French capital.

"But I think it's quite suitable to my style of the game." Now it's the turn of Lithuania's Berankis, ranked 66, to try and reel in the Serb who is bidding to become the first man in half a century to win all four Grand Slam tournaments twice.

The 30-year-old Berankis lists spear-fishing as one of his hobbies on the lakes of Lithuania.

He may have more time for that hobby after Thursday against Djokovic who is playing in the second round for the 16th time.

At least Berankis will be buoyed by having at last made the second round in Paris for the first time after falling at the opening hurdle six times.

Greek fifth seed Stefanos Tsitsipas, who made the last 16 in Paris last year but had to come back from two sets down in the first round against Jaume Munar, faces wily Uruguayan veteran Pablo Cuevas.

The 34-year-old world number 60 has made the third round on four occasions and all six of his career titles have come on clay.

However, Tsitsipas has won all three of their meetings, two of them on clay including on his way to the runners-up spot in Hamburg last week.

Andrey Rublev, the mop-topped Russian who defeated Tsitsipas in the Hamburg final and now has three titles in 2020, also needed to come back from two sets down in his opener against Sam Querrey of the United States.

The 22-year-old will Thursday face Spain's Alejandro Davidovich Fokina, the 21-year-old world number 70, who enjoyed a run to the last 16 at the US Open.

In the women's tournament which reeled Wednesday from the injury-enforced withdrawal of three-time champion Serena Williams, the spotlight falls on four Grand Slam champions who are in action.

Jelena Ostapenko, the shock 2017 winner in Paris, tackles second seed Karolina Pliskova, a semi-finalist in that year, while Australian Open champion Sofia Kenin meets Ana Bogdan, one of five Romanians to make the second round.

Two-time Wimbledon winner Petra Kvitova, whose best run was the semi-finals in 2012, takes on Italy's Jasmine Paolini, the world 94 who claimed a maiden match win at the Slams in the first round.

Sloane Stephens, the 2017 US Open winner and runner-up at Roland Garros in 2018, plays Spain's Paula Badosa.

Related Topics

Weather Century World Russia Sofia Paris Hamburg Man Spain Italy United States Sweden Lithuania Turkish Lira May Women 2017 2018 2020 Australian Open All From Best Wimbledon US Open Serena Williams

Recent Stories

UAE secures 24.8 per cent of Japan&#039;s crude oi ..

7 hours ago

India announces more COVID-19 related relaxations

9 hours ago

Ministry of Community Development promotes senior ..

9 hours ago

Rulers of Emirates congratulate Amir of Kuwait

10 hours ago

Nawaz should surrender before law; proposes Nadeem ..

8 hours ago

US Embassy in Kiev Confirms Death of Employee

8 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.