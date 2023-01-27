(@FahadShabbir)

Melbourne, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jan, 2023 ) :Novak Djokovic's father Srdjan said he would not attend his son's Australian Open semi-final on Friday to avoid further "disruption" after he was pictured with fans holding Russian flags.

"My family has lived through the horror of war and we wish only for peace," he said in a statement, adding: "I had no intention of causing such headlines or disruption." The statement said that 35-year-old former world number one Djokovic, the Serb who faces American Tommy Paul in the last four in Melbourne, will not comment on the controversy.

"I am here to support my son only," said Djokovic senior, after he was filmed Wednesday with fans holding Russian flags at Melbourne Park, where they are banned.

"I was outside with Novak's fans as I have done after all of my son's matches to celebrate his wins and take pictures with them.

"I had no intention of being caught up in this.

"So there is no disruption to tonight's semi-final for my son or for the other player, I have chosen to watch from home," he added.