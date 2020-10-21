Dodgers down Rays to take World Series lead

(@FahadShabbir)

Arlington, United States, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Oct, 2020 ) :The Los Angeles Dodgers beat the Tampa Bay Rays 8-3 to take a 1-0 lead in the World Series on Tuesday.

Cody Bellinger and Mookie Betts belted home runs for the Dodgers while veteran pitcher Clayton Kershaw collected eight strike outs in a dominant performance from the mound.

The Dodgers are bidding to end a 32-year wait for the World Series, which is taking place on neutral territory in Arlington, Texas after a regular baseball season shortened due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Game two in the series takes place at Globe Life Field on Wednesday.