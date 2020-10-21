Dodgers Down Rays To Take World Series Lead
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Wed 21st October 2020 | 09:00 AM
Arlington, United States, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Oct, 2020 ) :The Los Angeles Dodgers beat the Tampa Bay Rays 8-3 to take a 1-0 lead in the World Series on Tuesday.
Cody Bellinger and Mookie Betts belted home runs for the Dodgers while veteran pitcher Clayton Kershaw collected eight strike outs in a dominant performance from the mound.
The Dodgers are bidding to end a 32-year wait for the World Series, which is taking place on neutral territory in Arlington, Texas after a regular baseball season shortened due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Game two in the series takes place at Globe Life Field on Wednesday.