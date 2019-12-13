DR Congo recalls three diplomats for 'serious failures'

Kinshasa, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Dec, 2019 ) :Democratic Republic of Congo has recalled three of its diplomats after finding they had committed "serious failures," the foreign ministry told AFP on Thursday.

DR Congo's ambassador to Japan, Didier Kithima bin Ramazani, is accused of having sold the country's "heritage", the foreign ministry said, without giving exact details.

Two of DR Congo's United Nations diplomats, stationed in New York and Geneva, have also been recalled to face a "disciplinary procedure initiated against them", Foreign Minister Marie Tumba Nzeza said in a letter.

The foreign ministry did not detail the reason the two UN diplomats were recalled to DR Congo when contacted by AFP but said they had committed "serious breaches".

The diplomats Ignace Gata Mavita and Zenon Mukongo Ngay will return to DR Congo after a UN Security Council vote in a few days on renewing the UN MONUSCO mission in the Congo.

The Congolese ambassador to Japan was warned about his actions a year ago, according to a foreign ministry document.

"Continue to challenge your hierarchy in this way and I can assure you that you are exposing yourself to serious penalties," the secretary general for foreign affairs wrote to him in January.

It came in response to accusations he had ignored a warning last year ordering him "not to undertake any initiative to once again alienate the heritage of the DRC", according to a letter obtained by AFP.

The three diplomats were appointed by former President Joseph Kabila, who served for 18 years in office. They were dismissed by the new foreign minister, who is a relative of the country's current leader, Felix Tshisekedi.