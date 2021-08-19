UrduPoint.com

Dropping Winds Raise Hopes French Riviera Fire Can Be Contained

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Thu 19th August 2021 | 02:30 PM

Dropping winds raise hopes French Riviera fire can be contained

Le Luc, France, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Aug, 2021 ) :Dropping winds and cooler temperatures raised hopes Thursday that France's worst summer wildfire could be contained, as firefighters entered a fourth day of battling a blaze that has killed at least two people.

The fire started on Monday evening at a motorway stop in the south of France with flames ripping through the arid Plaine des Maures nature reserve towards the glitzy Riviera resort of Saint-Tropez.

More than 1,000 firefighters have been in action, using helicopters and water-dropping Canadair aircraft, while 10,000 residents and holidaymakers have been evacuated in the area.

"The fire is still not contained, but we're counting on the conditions today to be able to announce it when we are completely sure," said fire chief Loic Lambert.

Asked if more victims were likely, he replied that most of the scorched areas had been checked by firefighters.

The fire is the latest in the Mediterranean region that has also seen major blazes claim lives in Greece, Turkey, Italy and Algeria in recent weeks, with numerous officials blaming climate change.

The region has long faced seasonal wildfires linked to its dry and hot weather in the summer, but climate scientists warn they will become increasingly common because of man-made global warming.

Related Topics

Weather Fire Motorway Turkey France Algeria Italy Greece

Recent Stories

OPEC daily basket price stands at $69.32 a barrel ..

OPEC daily basket price stands at $69.32 a barrel Wednesday

51 minutes ago
 DoH exempts health insurance customers from fines ..

DoH exempts health insurance customers from fines until 23rd October

1 hour ago
 Abu Dhabi announces achieving objectives of Nation ..

Abu Dhabi announces achieving objectives of National Sterilisation Programme, it ..

1 hour ago
 Abdullah bin Zayed chairs meeting of Higher Commit ..

Abdullah bin Zayed chairs meeting of Higher Committee Overseeing National Strate ..

1 hour ago
 Brazil reports 41,714 COVID -19 cases, 1,064 death ..

Brazil reports 41,714 COVID -19 cases, 1,064 deaths

3 hours ago
 Kuwait reports 237 new COVID-19 cases, 2 deaths

Kuwait reports 237 new COVID-19 cases, 2 deaths

3 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.