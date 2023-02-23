UrduPoint.com

Dzeko Pips Lukaku For Inter's Champions League Clash With Porto

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 23, 2023 | 01:30 AM

Dzeko pips Lukaku for Inter's Champions League clash with Porto

Milan, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Feb, 2023 ) :Edin Dzeko starts up front for the first leg of Inter Milan's Champions League last 16 tie against Porto after coach Simone Inzaghi picked him ahead of Romelu Lukaku for the match on Wednesday.

Bosnia captain Dzeko lines up alongside Lautaro Martinez in a two-man attack while Lukaku is on the bench despite starting and scoring in Inter's win over Udinese at the weekend.

Lukaku is working his way back to fitness after a series of injuries which have hampered his return to Inter on loan from Chelsea.

Italy international Francesco Acerbi gets the nod at centre-back ahead of Stefan De Vrij while Henrikh Mkhitaryan is in midfield instead of Croatia international Marcel Brozovic.

Porto coach Sergio Conceicao, who has had to deal with a host of injuries over the past few weeks, is able to field Otavio, who hasn't played since the start of the month, Mateus Uribe and Wenderson Galeno in midfield.

Mehdi Taremi starts up front alongside Brazilian attacker Pepe, the Iran striker scored five goals as Porto topped Group B.

Teams: Inter Milan (3-5-2) Andre Onana; Milan Skriniar, Francesco Acerbi, Alessandro Bastoni; Matteo Darmian, Nicolo Barella, Hakan Calhanoglu, Henrikh Mkhitaryan, Federico Dimarco; Edin Dzeko, Lautaro Martinez (capt) Coach: Simone Inzaghi (ITA) Porto (4-4-2) Diogo Costa; Joao Mario, Pepe (capt), Ivan Marcano, Zaidu Sanusi; Otavio, Mateus Uribe, Marko Grujic, Wenderson Galeno; Pepe, Mehdi Taremi Coach: Sergio Conceicao (POR) Referee: Srdjan Jovanovic (SRB)

