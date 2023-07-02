ECCAS summit kicks off in Gabon to discuss region security, integration

LIBREVILLE, July 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jul, 2023 ) --:The 23rd ordinary summit of the Economic Community of Central African States (ECCAS) kicked off on Saturday in Libreville, the capital of Gabon, with 11 member states discussing issues of regional security and integration.

Established in October 1983 as a means of forming a more wide-spanning trade bloc for Central African countries, the ECCAS consists of 11 member states, namely Gabon, the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC), Angola, the Central African Republic, Equatorial Guinea, Chad, Sao Tome and Principe, Burundi, Rwanda, Cameroon and the Republic of the Congo.

Gabonese President Ali Bongo Ondimba is the current chair of the ECCAS.

The conflict in the DRC is among the issues on the agenda of this meeting. Perfect Onanga-Anyanga, special representative of the United Nations Secretary-General to the African Union, dwelled on the consequences of the conflicts in Sudan which impacts several member countries of the ECCAS.