Egypt Sends Medical Aid To Gaza After Israeli Strikes

Sumaira FH 9 minutes ago Tue 18th May 2021 | 05:40 PM

Egypt sends medical aid to Gaza after Israeli strikes

Cairo, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th May, 2021 ) :Egypt has sent 65 tonnes of medical aid to neighbouring Gaza after a week of Israeli strikes left more than 200 Palestinians dead and hundreds more wounded, health officials said.

With hospitals in Gaza overwhelmed by patients, the critical surgical supplies include specialist burns treatment as well as "ventilators, oxygen tanks (and) syringes," Health Minister Hala Zayed said late Monday.

President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi on Sunday ordered the Rafah crossing between Gaza and Egypt -- the enclave's only border point not controlled by Israel -- to open to allow wounded Gazans to be treated in Egyptian hospitals and to deliver aid.

Sources at Rafah on Tuesday said that 26 trucks of food had been sent to Gaza, with 50 ambulances ready to transport the wounded.

Egypt said it would make in space in 11 hospitals with over 900 beds.

