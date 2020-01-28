Eight dead in US boat dock fire: fire chief

(@imziishan)

Miami, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jan, 2020 ) :Eight people were killed in a late night fire that swept through docked boats on a lake in the southern US state of Alabama, the local fire chief said Monday.

"At this point, I can confirm eight fatalities," said Gene Necklaus, the fire chief of Scottsboro, Alabama, a small town on the banks of Guntersville Lake where the blaze broke out.