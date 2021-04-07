UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

EMA Confirms AstraZeneca Clot Link But Says Jab Still Safe

Umer Jamshaid 7 minutes ago Wed 07th April 2021 | 11:10 PM

EMA confirms AstraZeneca clot link but says jab still safe

The Hague, April 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Apr, 2021 ) :The EU's drug regulator said Wednesday that blood clots should be listed as a "very rare" side effect of the AstraZeneca coronavirus vaccine but that the jab's benefits continue to outweigh the risks.

No specific risk factors, including age, have been identified for thrombosis with the AstraZeneca shot, which could stem from an immune response, the European Medicines Agency (EMA) said.

But the watchdog faced questions about its findings as several European countries have discouraged the use of the vaccine in younger people due to the clots, while Britain said Wednesday it would do the same.

"EMA's safety committee has concluded today that unusual blood clots with low blood platelets should be listed as very rare side effects" of the AstraZeneca jab, the Amsterdam-based regulator said in a statement.

EMA chief Emer Cooke stressed that people should continue to take the vaccine as part of the battle against the disease.

"The safety committee has confirmed that the benefits of the AstraZeneca vaccine in preventing Covid-19 overall outweigh the risk of side effects," Cooke told a virtual news conference.

"It is saving lives." EU health ministers are to meet later Wednesday to discuss the regulator's findings.

European countries have reported dozens of cases of people with clots in blood vessels draining from the brain after receiving jabs, some of them fatal.

Despite the fact that many of the cases have been reported in women under 55, the regulator said it had not been able to pinpoint those at risk.

"The evidence we had did not allow us to draw any causal link between the different gender or age groups," Cooke said.

"A plausible explanation for these rare side effects is an immune response to the vaccine." The EMA studied 86 blood clotting cases, 18 of which were fatal, out of around 25 million people in Europe and Britain who received the AstraZeneca vaccine. Most of the cases were in women aged under 60.

The condition was similar to one seen in some people given the blood-thinner Heparin, Cooke said.

Blood clots had also been seen in other vaccines at very low levels, without any confirmed link, the EMA said.

Three cases had been seen worldwide with the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, which uses similar adenovirus technology to the AstraZeneca shot, EMA safety chief Peter Arlett said.

"The numbers are extremely small compared to the 4.5 million vaccines received worldwide. This is however under close scrutiny," Arlett said, referring to the number of Johnson & Johnson shots administered globally.

There had been 35 cases worldwide with the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine and five cases with the Moderna shot, EMA officials said, without providing global data for the number of shots administered.

Related Topics

Technology Europe Same Women From Blood Million Coronavirus

Recent Stories

G20 agrees more help for poorest Covid-hit nations ..

34 minutes ago

US economy poised for 'likely boom': JPMorgan's Di ..

34 minutes ago

PIA starts direct flights from Lahore to Skardu

34 minutes ago

Africa's largest film festival rescheduled for Oct ..

34 minutes ago

White House Seeks to Appoint Special Envoy to Halt ..

39 minutes ago

Dublin Euro 2020 games in doubt over lack of fan g ..

39 minutes ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.