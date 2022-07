Leeds, United Kingdom, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jul, 2022 ) :Brief scores from the third one-day international between England and South Africa: At Headingley: South Africa 159-2, 27.4 overs (Q de Kock 92 no; D Willey 1-19, A Rashid 1-36) v England result: Match abandoned due to rainSeries: Three-match series ends level at 1-1