London, July 9 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jul, 2020 ) :Gyms, swimming pools and outdoor theatres will reopen later this month in England as the government announced on Thursday a further easing of coronavirus restrictions.

Culture Secretary Oliver Dowden said outdoor pools will be able to reopen from July 11 with other sports facilities -- including indoor swimming pools -- from July 25.

Outdoor art performances will resume from July 11 but with strict control on audience numbers.

"The reopening of gyms is the news millions across the country have been waiting for with many people desperate to jump on a spinning bike or dive into a pool," said Dowden.

"Our comprehensive guidance will ensure gyms, pools and leisure centres have the support they need to reopen safely for their customers and staff." The latest move comes on top of other measures to ease social distancing restrictions due to the pandemic, including the decision to reopen pubs on July 4.

At the same time, the devolved Scottish government announced a relaxation of its rules, which will allow people to meet up in extended groups outdoors, and with two other households indoors, from Friday.

Shopping centres can reopen from July and hairdressers from July 15 as well as Speaking in the Scottish parliament on Thursday, First Minister Nicola Sturgeon urged caution despite the easing of rules.

She said it was "essential that we all take the utmost care and strictly follow all public health advice", adding "we mess with (coronavirus) at our peril".

Britain has been one of the worst affected countries by the pandemic and on Thursday announced a further 85 deaths, taking the official death toll to 44,602.