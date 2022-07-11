UrduPoint.com

Erdogan Urges Putin To Keep Syria Aid Flowing

Sumaira FH Published July 11, 2022 | 10:10 PM

Erdogan urges Putin to keep Syria aid flowing

Istanbul, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jul, 2022 ) :Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Monday urged his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin to agree on a solution with Western powers that could keep humanitarian aid flowing into Syria.

Erdogan's appeal came as diplomats at the United Nations scrambled to find a solution to preserve a system that has allowed aid to reach the war-ravaged country via Turkey since 2014.

"Erdogan emphasised that he attaches importance to the extension of the cross-border mechanism in Syria," his office said in a statement issued after telephone talks following the expiry Sunday of the mechanism.

The Kremlin made no mention of the Syria crossing in its readout of the call.

But it said the two leaders discussed preparations for a summit to be held "in the near future".

Erdogan has been offering to meet Putin for months in a bid to help resolve global tensions that have reached historic highs since Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

The Turkish-Syria border at the Bab al-Hawa crossing is the only way UN assistance can reach civilians without navigating areas controlled by Syrian government forces.

Russia used its veto power on the UN Security Council to strike down a Western proposal to keep the border crossing open for another year.

Western powers are resisting a Russian counter offer to extend the mechanism for only six more months -- with the possibility of renewal in January.

The Security Council has previously issued extensions after the mechanism had already expired.

Related Topics

United Nations Syria Ukraine Russia Turkey Vladimir Putin Tayyip Erdogan January Border Sunday Government

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 11 July 2022

13 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 11th July 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 11th July 2022

13 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 10 July 2022

2 days ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 10th July 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 10th July 2022

2 days ago
 New UK Chancellor of Exchequer Announces His Candi ..

New UK Chancellor of Exchequer Announces His Candidacy for Prime Minister

2 days ago
 Chief Minister Hamza Shehbaz takes notice of murde ..

Chief Minister Hamza Shehbaz takes notice of murder of three in Sadiqabad

2 days ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.