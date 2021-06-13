UrduPoint.com
ADDIS ABABA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jun, 2021 ) :Ethiopia registered 136 new COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, taking the nationwide tally to 274,028 as of Saturday evening, according to the country's Ministry of Health.

The ministry said two new deaths and 618 more recoveries were reported, bringing the national death toll to 4,237 and total recoveries to 250,089.

Ethiopia, Africa's second-most populous nation, has so far reported the largest number of COVID-19 cases in the East Africa region.

According to the ministry, Ethiopia currently has 19,700 active COVID-19 cases, with 260 considered serious.

Figures from the Africa Centers for Disease Control and Prevention showed that Ethiopia's COVID-19 cases accounted for about 6 percent of Africa's total.

Ethiopia is among the countries hardest hit by COVID-19 on the continent, followed by South Africa, Morocco and Tunisia. Enditem

