EU Announces 15 Bn Euros To Fight Virus Worldwide

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 4 minutes ago Tue 07th April 2020 | 10:40 PM

EU announces 15 bn euros to fight virus worldwide

Brussels, April 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Apr, 2020 ) :The EU is to put up 15 billion Euros ($16.4 billion) to help poor countries around the world fight the coronavirus epidemic, the bloc's chief announced Tuesday.

European Commission head Ursula von der Leyen said the money would help countries with weak healthcare systems tackle the impact of COVID-19 and also aid with long-term economic recovery.

