EU Budget Summit Ends With No Agreement: Sources

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Sat 22nd February 2020 | 12:10 AM

EU budget summit ends with no agreement: sources

Brussels, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Feb, 2020 ) :A marathon EU summit called to set the bloc's next seven-year budget ended in impasse late Friday after the 27 member countries failed to find common ground, multiple sources told AFP.

Time was called on the summit after two days and a night of talks that failed to narrow stubborn differences between a handful of wealthy "frugal" states and a larger group wanting more money to meet big European ambitions on top of covering a budget shortfall left by Brexit.

