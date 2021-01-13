(@FahadShabbir)

Brussels, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jan, 2021 ) :EU regulators on Wednesday authorised the London Stock Exchange's $27-billion (22-billion-euro) takeover of US financial data provider Refinitiv on certain conditions.

The transaction is permitted under "commitments that will ensure that the markets will remain open and competitive," European Union competition commissioner Margrethe Vestager said in a statement.

