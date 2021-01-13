UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

EU Clears LSE's $27bn Takeover Of Refinitiv On Conditions

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Wed 13th January 2021 | 06:20 PM

EU clears LSE's $27bn takeover of Refinitiv on conditions

Brussels, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jan, 2021 ) :EU regulators on Wednesday authorised the London Stock Exchange's $27-billion (22-billion-euro) takeover of US financial data provider Refinitiv on certain conditions.

The transaction is permitted under "commitments that will ensure that the markets will remain open and competitive," European Union competition commissioner Margrethe Vestager said in a statement.

rmb/del/wai

Related Topics

European Union London Stock Exchange Market

Recent Stories

Al Bayt Mitwahid Association, Sandooq Al Watan lau ..

11 minutes ago

Sharjah Astronomical Observatory records new globa ..

11 minutes ago

Pakistan, Turkey agree to pursue joint strategy at ..

1 hour ago

UAE vaccinates 118,928 people against COVID-19 in ..

1 hour ago

Maulana Fazl says opposition is fighting a decisiv ..

1 hour ago

Pb govt to introduce new Law to discourage beggary ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.