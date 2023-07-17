EU holds Latin America summit amid rifts over trade and Ukraine

Brussels, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jul, 2023 ) :The European Union hosts Latin American and Caribbean leaders Monday hoping to soothe ties strained by deep divisions over trade and Russia's invasion of Ukraine The long-awaited summit is the first between Brussels and the Community of Latin American and Caribbean States (CELAC) since 2015, with several issues undermining closer ties.

"We need our close friends to be at our side in these uncertain times," European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen said, welcoming Brazil's President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva.

Von der Leyen promised that Europe would invest 45 billion Euros in the Latin American economy under the Global Gateway programme.

As EU and CELAC leaders gathered in Brussels, diplomats were struggling to agree on the wording of the final communique -- with Europe pushing for a strong stance against Moscow.