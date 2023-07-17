Open Menu

EU Holds Latin America Summit Amid Rifts Over Trade And Ukraine

Muhammad Irfan Published July 17, 2023 | 04:30 PM

EU holds Latin America summit amid rifts over trade and Ukraine

Brussels, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jul, 2023 ) :The European Union hosts Latin American and Caribbean leaders Monday hoping to soothe ties strained by deep divisions over trade and Russia's invasion of Ukraine The long-awaited summit is the first between Brussels and the Community of Latin American and Caribbean States (CELAC) since 2015, with several issues undermining closer ties.

"We need our close friends to be at our side in these uncertain times," European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen said, welcoming Brazil's President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva.

Von der Leyen promised that Europe would invest 45 billion Euros in the Latin American economy under the Global Gateway programme.

As EU and CELAC leaders gathered in Brussels, diplomats were struggling to agree on the wording of the final communique -- with Europe pushing for a strong stance against Moscow.

Related Topics

Ukraine Moscow Russia Europe European Union Brussels Brazil 2015 Billion

Recent Stories

UAE Government delegation participates in United N ..

UAE Government delegation participates in United Nations High-Level Political Fo ..

22 minutes ago
 Sharjah&#039;s Cultural Affairs Department organis ..

Sharjah&#039;s Cultural Affairs Department organises Arabic Poetry Forum in Guin ..

23 minutes ago
 Bilawal can't become PM, says Sheikh Rashid

Bilawal can't become PM, says Sheikh Rashid

56 minutes ago
 OIC Secretary-General and Japan’s Prime Minister ..

OIC Secretary-General and Japan’s Prime Minister Discuss Muslim World Situatio ..

59 minutes ago
 Khalifa University launches UAE’s first MSc Prog ..

Khalifa University launches UAE’s first MSc Programme in Medical Physics suppo ..

2 hours ago
 ADIB launches ‘Istikrar’, UAE’s first long-t ..

ADIB launches ‘Istikrar’, UAE’s first long-term, fixed-rate home finance

2 hours ago
Sarfaraz Ahmed becomes first Pakistani wicketkeepe ..

Sarfaraz Ahmed becomes first Pakistani wicketkeeper-batsman to reach 3000 Test r ..

2 hours ago
 Pervaiz Elahi challenges detention orders before L ..

Pervaiz Elahi challenges detention orders before LHC

3 hours ago
 Global Media Congress proves UAE’s keenness to c ..

Global Media Congress proves UAE’s keenness to create platforms of expression ..

3 hours ago
 Mariam Almheiri witnesses opening of new e&amp; en ..

Mariam Almheiri witnesses opening of new e&amp; enterprise Innovation Centre

3 hours ago
 Qureshi expresses concerns over not taking PTI int ..

Qureshi expresses concerns over not taking PTI into consultation process for ele ..

3 hours ago
 DSCE receives ISO 50001 and Net-Zero certification ..

DSCE receives ISO 50001 and Net-Zero certifications for sustainable energy manag ..

4 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous