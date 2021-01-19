EU passenger car market contracts 23.7% in 2020

ANKARA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jan, 2021 ) :The EU passenger car market narrowed by 23.7% to 9.9 million units in 2020 due to the direct impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, a trade group revealed on Tuesday.

2020 posted highest yearly drop in car demand since record-keeping, with new car registrations falling by 3 million units compared to 2019, the European automobile Manufacturers' Association (ACEA) said.

All EU markets saw double-digit declines in the year, the ACEA noted. "Among the region's biggest car markets, Spain posted the sharpest drop [-32.3%], followed closely by Italy [-27.9%] and France [-25.5%], while full-year losses were significant but less pronounced in Germany [-19.1%]."