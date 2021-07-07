UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

EU Warns Hungary To Fix Anti-LGBTQ Law Or Face Action

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 hours ago Wed 07th July 2021 | 04:30 PM

EU warns Hungary to fix anti-LGBTQ law or face action

Strasbourg, France, July 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jul, 2021 ) :European Commission chief Ursula von der Leyen on Wednesday warned Hungary to reverse course on its controversial LGBTQ law, as pressure mounts on Brussels to cut EU funding to Budapest.

Viktor Orban, Hungary's strongman premier, is facing a mounting chorus of protest over the law, due to go into effect on Thursday, which he insists is a measure to protect children.

Now, Brussels is considering legal action against the EU member state, and is considering linking the disbursement of post-Covid recovery funds to its repeal.

"It is a disgrace this legislation... It is something that flies in the face of the values of the European Union," von der Leyen, who heads the EU executive, told the European Parliament in Strasbourg.

"If Hungary does not rectify the situation, the commission will use its powers available as the guardian of the treaties," she added.

Hungary has for years defied the EU with authoritarian-style laws that critics say hamper free speech as well as threaten the independence of the country's judiciary.

The European Commission has launched several legal procedures to push back against Budapest, but these have gone nowhere after Poland and Hungary blocked the process, which requires unanimity among the 27 member states to continue.

At issue now is a law, titled the "Anti-Paedophilia Act", that was originally billed as toughening punishments for child abuse.

But its final draft contains amendments that critics say conflates paedophilia with homosexuality and generally stigmatises support for the LGBTQ community.

"Europe will never allow parts of our society to be stigmatised, be it because of whom they love, because of their age, their ethnicity, their political opinions, or their religious beliefs," von der Leyen said.

Any legal action launched by von der Leyen would be backed by a majority of member states. Last month EU leaders, led by the Netherlands, upbraided Orban at a summit.

EU Council chief Charles Michel, who hosted the summit, told MEPs that such a heated discussion was "not a common practice" for EU summits.

"Our conversation was necessary, difficult, and at times emotional," he said, proving that LGBTQ rights "are not a marginal issue".

The commission is understood to be planning an infringement proceeding, which amounts to a lawsuit over failure to implement EU law that can lead to fines inflicted by the bloc's top court.

But MEPs have urged urged for the commission to use its new powers to hold back recovery cash when their spending of European funds defies EU values.

These powers over the purse strings were part of a great compromise landed by EU leaders last year when agreeing the bloc's 750 billion recovery fund, and were fiercely resisted by Orban.

Related Topics

Protest Europe Parliament European Union Brussels Strasbourg Budapest Independence Lead Poland Netherlands Hungary Top Billion Court Love

Recent Stories

Corporate Social Responsibility is at the heart of ..

29 minutes ago

Economy in the EU, euro area is set to expand by 4 ..

42 minutes ago

Media Regulatory Office of Ministry of Culture and ..

1 hour ago

Nahyan bin Mubarak receives Czech Ambassador

1 hour ago

Emirati entrepreneurs launch first wildlife satell ..

1 hour ago

Humaid Al Nuaimi awards scholarships to outstandin ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.