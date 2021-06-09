EU Warns UK Against 'unilateral Action' On N.Ireland Trade
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 9 minutes ago Wed 09th June 2021 | 06:00 PM
London, June 9 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jun, 2021 ) :The European Union on Wednesday warned the UK against taking further unilateral action on post-Brexit trade arrangements in Northern Ireland, promising tough measures if it does so.
Visiting European Commission vice-president Maros Sefcovic said after talks with his UK counterpart David Frost that the bloc would act "swiftly, firmly and resolutely" if London broke its promise.