EU warns UK against 'unilateral action' on N.Ireland trade

London, June 9 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jun, 2021 ) :The European Union on Wednesday warned the UK against taking further unilateral action on post-Brexit trade arrangements in Northern Ireland, promising tough measures if it does so.

Visiting European Commission vice-president Maros Sefcovic said after talks with his UK counterpart David Frost that the bloc would act "swiftly, firmly and resolutely" if London broke its promise.