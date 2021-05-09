UrduPoint.com
Ex-All Black Piutau Guides Bristol To Premiership Play-offs

Faizan Hashmi 11 hours ago Sun 09th May 2021 | 12:00 AM

London, May 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th May, 2021 ) :Former New Zealand full-back Charles Piutau's bonus point-sealing try sent Bristol Bears into the English Premiership's play-offs after Saturday's 40-20 home win over local rivals Bath.

Piutau, who made the last of his 17 Test appearances for the All Blacks back in 2015, crossed in the final quarter after the visitors had led 15-0 after 30 minutes.

The additional point means league leaders Bristol cannot be caught by fifth-placed Northampton, who lost 31-7 to Gloucester.

The Bears comeback started with England No.8 Nathan Hughes crossing before the break, followed by a penalty try with Bath's scrum under the cosh.

Winger Max Malins then claimed a double within the opening 15 minutes of the second half before Piutau's crucial try, his third of the season.

Anthony Watson, who was named in the British and Irish Lions squad to tour South Africa this summer on Thursday, claimed a consolation before England loose forward Ben Earl had the final word with Bristol's sixth try.

Earlier, Northampton lost fly-half Dan Biggar, also included in the Lions party this week, to concussion after just 20 minutes.

"He's okay," Saints coach Chris Boyd said.

"He had that clash with Billy Twelvetrees and failed his HIA (Head Injury Assessment).

"He didn't seem to have any symptoms," he added.

