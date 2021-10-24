UrduPoint.com

Exhibition 'Stillness In Movement' In Full Swing At Tanzara Gallery

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Sun 24th October 2021 | 01:00 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Oct, 2021 ) :A two week-long exhibition titled 'Stillness in Movement' is in full swing at Tanzara Gallery, featuring artwork of highly accomplished artist Farrukh Addnan.

According to details, the exhibition will continue till November 3.

Farrukh Addnan is a highly accomplished artist recognised home and abroad. In his technically accomplished paintings, the aspect of memory plays a very important role.

Addnan wanders through the ruins of his ancestral town recording in microscopic detail with pen and ink, whether on wasli or canvas, his impressions and findings as marks, dots and lines.

To stand in front of Farrukh Addnan's artworks is to be drawn into a meditative space and time. Addnan received his bachelor's in visual communication design from the National College of Arts in Lahore in 2009.

He completed his master's in art and design studies from the Beaconhouse National University with the prestigious scholarship of the South Asia.

He is the recipient of the ADA Award, (honorable mention in the drawing category – ADA Awards 2020-2021). Farrukh Addnan has also been nominated for the prestigious Jameel prize 6, 2021 and Sovereign Asian Art Prize 2019-2020.

He was recently selected for a residency "Ecologies of Displacement" a collaborative project with a Scottish artist. (Organized by Koel Gallery, Karachi and Summerhall, Edinburgh, funded by Creative Scotland and British Council.) His work has been extensively exhibited in solo and group shows home and abroad, notably in Germany, Spain, Italy and the United States.

Presently he teaches drawing at the National College of Arts, Lahore and has also taught photography in the past.

