UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Facebook Shares Slip On Possible US Antitrust Move

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 44 seconds ago Fri 13th December 2019 | 09:50 AM

Facebook shares slip on possible US antitrust move

San Francisco, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Dec, 2019 ) :Facebook shares slipped on Thursday after a report that US regulators want an injunction against the social network strengthening how its apps and those of others integrate with the platform.

Facebook shares ended the formal trading day down 2.7 percent to $196.75 as a Wall Street Journal report raised the specter of antitrust action by the Federal Trade Commission.

The California-based social network declined to comment on the report, which cited unnamed people close to the matter.

The FTC is considering seeking an injunction regarding how Facebook apps work with one another or with software of other companies, according to the report.

Facebook's family of applications includes Instagram, Messenger, and WhatsApp as well as the main online social network software.

The report came just days after Facebook vowed to move ahead with strong encryption for all its messaging applications.

Officials from the US, Britain and Australia have called on Facebook to allow authorities to circumvent encryption to better fight extremism, child pornography and other crimes.

"The 'backdoor' access you are demanding for law enforcement would be a gift to criminals, hackers and repressive regimes," the heads of Facebook's WhatsApp and Messenger, Will Cathcart and Stan Chudnovsky, said in a letter to officials from the three countries.

Critics have argued that new forms of encryption -- which can make it impossible for anyone except the sender and recipient to see the contents of a message -- are locking out law enforcement.

Facebook, which already uses "end-to-end" encryption on WhatsApp, said in the letter it intends to do the same across all its messaging services.

This week, more than 100 activist organizations, security experts and industry groups warned against efforts to force tech companies to weaken encryption.

Related Topics

Australia Facebook Same Criminals Family All From Industry WhatsApp Instagram

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

26 minutes ago

3 to 4 bln investment in energy efficiency can sav ..

9 hours ago

Mohammed bin Rashid receives President of Kyrgyzst ..

10 hours ago

Saif bin Zayed meets with Prime Minister of Mali

10 hours ago

WAM participates in 1st extraordinary session of G ..

10 hours ago

Universities freed of political interference: Gove ..

9 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.