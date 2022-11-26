FIA World Touring Car Cup 2022 to Kick off on Saturday at Jeddah Corniche Circuit

Jeddah, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Nov, 2022 ) :The final and decisive round of FIA World Touring car Cup 2022 (FIA WTCR) series, organized by the International automobile Federation, in cooperation with the Saudi Motorsport Company, will start later today, Saturday at Jeddah Corniche Circuit on November 26-27.

Within its constant keenness to preserve the safety of visitors and participants in its activities as one of its top priorities, the Saudi Motorsports Company has worked to ensure that all necessary safety measures are taken regarding Jeddah Corniche Circuit and its surrounding zones, in addition to effectively ensuring that Jeddah Corniche Circuit is fully prepared to receive the public to enjoy all the events of 2022 FIA WTCR according to the schedule prepared for it without any change.

The doors will be opened to the public today from 3:00 pm, as they will be on a date with a set full of entertainment and sporting events inside the track and in the public zone.