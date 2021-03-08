Fiji reports 3 new imposed COVID-19 cases

(@FahadShabbir)

SUVA, Mar 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Mar, 2021 ) :Fiji reported on Monday three new imported COVID-19 cases.Fiji has so far registered 66 COVID-19 cases in total, with seven active cases, 57 recoveries and two deaths, according to its health authorities.

A total of 32,164 laboratory tests have been conducted.The Pacific island nation maintains a strict travel restriction to date for foreign visitors alongside a nationwide curfew effective from March 30 last year.