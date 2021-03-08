UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Fiji Reports 3 New Imposed COVID-19 Cases

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 50 seconds ago Mon 08th March 2021 | 05:30 PM

Fiji reports 3 new imposed COVID-19 cases

SUVA, Mar 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Mar, 2021 ) :Fiji reported on Monday three new imported COVID-19 cases.Fiji has so far registered 66 COVID-19 cases in total, with seven active cases, 57 recoveries and two deaths, according to its health authorities.

A total of 32,164 laboratory tests have been conducted.The Pacific island nation maintains a strict travel restriction to date for foreign visitors alongside a nationwide curfew effective from March 30 last year.

Related Topics

Fiji March From

Recent Stories

FNC Speaker discuss parliamentary cooperation with ..

16 minutes ago

Armeena Khan wishes Intl’ Women’s Day to incre ..

23 minutes ago

Explore the best of Dubai with Emirates and enjoy ..

27 minutes ago

Women rights highlighted on International Day at D ..

1 minute ago

KPT ships movement, cargo handling report

1 minute ago

Maintainence of six roads complete in Khanewal

1 minute ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.