UrduPoint.com

First Funeral Held After Australian Bouncy Castle Tragedy

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Thu 23rd December 2021 | 08:20 AM

First funeral held after Australian bouncy castle tragedy

Sydney, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Dec, 2021 ) :Mourners gathered in Australia Thursday to farewell a 12-year-old boy who died in a tragic bouncy castle accident, the first funeral held for the six children killed in the incident.

Emotional attendees embraced before the service in the northern Tasmanian city of Devonport as grieving family and friends arrived.

"Today will be one of the hardest days of my life," the boy's mother, Georgie Gardam, posted on Facebook.

"What do I weigh up... the day I lost you or the day I put you to rest. I'm not sure." The boy's blue coffin -- seen in a livestream from inside the chapel -- was decorated with PlayStation logos, a poster of the videogame Red Dead Redemption II and a bouquet of sunflowers.

Four boys and two girls, aged between 11 and 12, died after a gust of wind blew a bouncy castle into the air at a celebration to mark the end of the school year.

Two other children remain in critical condition in hospital in the state capital Hobart, while one child is recovering at home.

The tragedy triggered an outpouring of grief in the local community and around Australia.

Floral tributes grew outside the school, with an online fundraiser for affected families raising more than Aus$1.4 million ($1 million).

Authorities have said that initial witness reports indicated the children were thrown from a height of about 10 metres (33 feet).

Tasmanian authorities have started a probe into the incident, which they expect will "take some time".

Specialist police are being flown to the island state to assist with interviewing people who were at the outdoor party, which some 40 Primary school children attended.

Related Topics

Accident Dead Police Australia Facebook Died Devonport Hobart Family From Million

Recent Stories

Today Gold Rate In Pakistan On, 23rd December 2021

Today Gold Rate In Pakistan On, 23rd December 2021

7 minutes ago
 Response on Security Guarantees Needed Before New ..

Response on Security Guarantees Needed Before New Russia-US Summit - Peskov

8 hours ago
 Belgium closes entertainment venues as Omicron spr ..

Belgium closes entertainment venues as Omicron spreads

8 hours ago
 Belarus Arrests Russian Citizen Over Terrorist Act ..

Belarus Arrests Russian Citizen Over Terrorist Activities

8 hours ago
 Sultan Al Jaber meets with Greek Prime Minister, M ..

Sultan Al Jaber meets with Greek Prime Minister, Minister of Foreign Affairs

9 hours ago
 SCC Committee visits more Social Services departme ..

SCC Committee visits more Social Services departments

9 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.