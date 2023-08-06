Open Menu

Fit-again Rashid Named In Afghanistan Squad For Pakistan ODIs

Sumaira FH Published August 06, 2023 | 09:10 PM

Fit-again Rashid named in Afghanistan squad for Pakistan ODIs

Kabul, Aug 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Aug, 2023 ) :Ace spinner Rashid Khan was named on Sunday in Afghanistan's 16-member squad for the one-day international series against Pakistan.

The sides will contest their first-ever bilateral series in Sri Lanka as they prepare for the Asia Cup later this month and the ODI World Cup in October.

The 24-year-old -- regarded as the world's top spinner in white ball cricket -- featured in the Major League Twenty20 event in the United States but last week withdrew from The Hundred in the UK with an unspecified injury.

Also returning to Afghanistan's squad to supplement Rashid in the spin attack is teenage left-armer Noor Ahmad.

Afghanistan Cricket board (ACB) chief selector Asadullah Khan said the team is gearing up for the upcoming big events.

"This three-match ODI series against Pakistan provides us with a wonderful opportunity to prepare the team for the forthcoming two events," Khan said in a statement released by the ACB.

The first two ODIs will be played in Hambantota on August 22 and 24, with the third in Colombo on August 26.

The Asia Cup starts on August 30 with four matches in Pakistan and the remaining nine in Sri Lanka, while the World Cup runs from October 5 to November 19 in India.

Pakistan and Afghanistan have so far contested four ODIs, including two encounters at the Asia Cup and one at the 2019 World Cup.

Squad: Hashmatullah Shahidi (captain), Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Ikram Alikhil, Ibrahim Zadran, Riaz Hassan, Rahmat Shah, Najibullah Zadran, Mohammad Nabi, Azmatullah Omarzai, Rashid Khan, Noor Ahmad, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Fazal Haq Farooqi, Abdul Rahman, Mohammad Saleem Safi, Wafadar Momand

Related Topics

Pakistan India Cricket Attack Afghanistan World Sri Lanka Rashid Colombo United Kingdom United States Mohammad Nabi Najibullah Zadran Rahmat Shah Rashid Khan August October November Sunday 2019 Event From Top Asia Saleem Safi

Recent Stories

Dubai Municipality responds to over 100 emergency ..

Dubai Municipality responds to over 100 emergency reports due to rainstorm

1 hour ago
 Strengthening academic partnerships to achieve sus ..

Strengthening academic partnerships to achieve sustainable development, says Abd ..

2 hours ago
 AAIM NationCare Tech Conference empowers youth wit ..

AAIM NationCare Tech Conference empowers youth with digital marketing awareness

4 hours ago
 Electricity accounts in Dubai reach 1,144,741 acco ..

Electricity accounts in Dubai reach 1,144,741 accounts by end of H1, 2023, 5.5% ..

4 hours ago
 Maktoum bin Mohammed announces Ministry of Finance ..

Maktoum bin Mohammed announces Ministry of Finance Strategic Plan 2023-2026

5 hours ago
 Dubai Customs builds workforce capabilities throug ..

Dubai Customs builds workforce capabilities through 1285 training courses in 6 m ..

5 hours ago
Al Harbi becomes first Emirati consultant in WAHO ..

Al Harbi becomes first Emirati consultant in WAHO Executive Committee

6 hours ago
 UAE leaders congratulate Bolivian President on Ind ..

UAE leaders congratulate Bolivian President on Independence Day

6 hours ago
 UAE leaders congratulate Jamaican Governor-General ..

UAE leaders congratulate Jamaican Governor-General on Independence Day

7 hours ago
 Ministry of Climate Change and Environment and TRE ..

Ministry of Climate Change and Environment and TRENDS Research Center sign MoU

7 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 6 August 2023

12 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 06 August 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 06 August 2023

13 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous