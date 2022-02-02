UrduPoint.com

Five Dead In Gold Mine Collapse In Storm-hit Mozambique

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 02, 2022 | 01:30 AM

Five dead in gold mine collapse in storm-hit Mozambique

Maputo, Feb 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Feb, 2022 ) :Five miners have died after a gold mine collapsed during flooding in central Mozambique's Manica province, public radio reported Tuesday.

The accident in Sussundenga district, around 170 kilometres (105 miles) west of the provincial capital Beira, occurred on Monday at a mine owned by a group of small-scale self-employed miners.

The head of the mine, Afonso Muagara, blamed the victims for operating during the rainy season when mining is prohibited.

"Nobody knows why they were there given that no mining activity is allowed when the rain falls," he said on radio.

Manica province was hit by Tropical Storm Ana, which pummelled the region last week, claiming 86 lives in Mozambique, Madagascar and Malawi.

Related Topics

Accident Storm Died Manica Beira Malawi Mozambique Madagascar Gold

Recent Stories

Palestine Hails Amnesty International Report Blami ..

Palestine Hails Amnesty International Report Blaming Israel for Apartheid

59 minutes ago
 Ukraine for US Tool For Containing Russia - Putin

Ukraine for US Tool For Containing Russia - Putin

1 hour ago
 Nawaz Sharif punished for corrupt practices: Ali A ..

Nawaz Sharif punished for corrupt practices: Ali Awan

1 hour ago
 Putin Says 'Open Doors Policy' Not Mentioned in NA ..

Putin Says 'Open Doors Policy' Not Mentioned in NATO Documents

1 hour ago
 Borrell Discusses Lavrov's Letter With Partners Fr ..

Borrell Discusses Lavrov's Letter With Partners From US, OSCE, NATO

1 hour ago
 UN Sees Dialogue as Only Way Forward After Putin S ..

UN Sees Dialogue as Only Way Forward After Putin Says US Ignored Russian Securit ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>