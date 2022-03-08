UrduPoint.com

Five Killed In Ivory Coast Building Collapse

Umer Jamshaid Published March 08, 2022 | 12:50 AM

Five killed in Ivory Coast building collapse

Abidjan, March 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Mar, 2022 ) :At least five people have died after a building collapsed in Ivory Coast's economic hub Abidjan, emergency services said Monday, in the second such incident in a week.

Firefighters said another victim had been found, bringing the toll so far to five, with 13 injured.

"Operations continue" for other possible victims, they said on their Facebook page.

The four-storey building collapsed in the night of Sunday to Monday in the city's Angre district which has undergone a real-estate boom in recent years.

Prime Minister Patrick Achi visited the site, and according to his Facebook page, offered "the compassion of the nation to victims, our prayers and our support".

"An inquiry has been opened. The law will apply in all its rigour," he said.

On February 27, a building under construction collapsed in another part of Abidjan, leaving seven dead.

